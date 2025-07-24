Father-son duo murdered after attending court hearing in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a father and son were brutally murdered in Bapatla district after attending a court hearing related to a cheque bounce case.

The victims, Veeraswamy Reddy and his son Prashanth Reddy, hailed from Santhamaguluru village in Bapatla district and had been residing in Bengaluru for several years, where they were engaged in the real estate business.

As part of the legal proceedings, the duo arrived in Narasaraopet on Wednesday to attend a scheduled court appearance.

After court proceedings, they were reportedly attacked and abducted by a group of unidentified men while having breakfast at a hotel near the court premises. Later, they both were found dead in a private real estate venture near their native village of Santhamaguluru.

Speaking to TNIE, Bapatla DSP Ramanjaneyulu confirmed that both father and son were brutally hacked to death.

“Since the abduction occurred in Narasaraopet, a kidnapping case has been registered at the local police station, while a separate murder case has been filed in Bapatla. No accused has been identified yet, and the motive remains unclear,” he said, adding, “Only after a thorough investigation can we confirm the identity of the accused and the motive behind the crime.”