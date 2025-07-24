If JSP is strong, TDP will also gain strength: AP MLA Bolisetty

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: JSP MLA Bolisetty Srinivas on Wednesday emphasised the importance of the alliance between the JSP and the TDP, calling it vital for mutual success and the progress of Andhra Pradesh.

He asserted that both parties must remain united, and disciplined to counter the threat posed by the opposition YSRCP. Speaking to TNIE, the Tadepalligudem MLA said, “If JSP is strong, the TDP will naturally gain strength, and vice versa.” The alliance government has delivered welfare schemes and good governance over the past year, moving the State towards development, he highlighted.

Bolisetty issued a clear warning to JSP leaders against criticising TDP, stating that disciplinary action would be taken against those who cross the party line. He praised JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to the alliance, and his swift action against dissenting voices within the party.

However, he expressed disappointment over the TDP’s inaction against its own leaders who made remarks against the JSP. He cited the example of TDP leader Pithapuram Varma, who allegedly made objectionable comments about the JSP.

“Instead of taking action, MAUD Minister Narayana visited Varma’s residence, and held a meeting, which is unacceptable,” he said.

He urged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to take disciplinary measures against his party leaders, who cross the line. Commenting on the governance of the alliance, Bolisetty said the one-year performance was satisfactory, and reflected the government’s focus on welfare and development.

Looking ahead, he said he was confident that the JSP would secure more seats in the upcoming local body elections, particularly through its alliance with the TDP. He credited Pawan Kalyan with revitalising Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape in 2023, and re-energising TDP cadre.

“Our party chief clearly said he has no ambition to become Chief Minister, and pledged full support to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for the next 15 years,” Bolisetty reminded.

He warned that a breakdown of the alliance could pave the way for YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s return to power, which he said would be disastrous for the State.

He called on both parties to preserve and strengthen their partnership in the interest of Andhra Pradesh and its people.