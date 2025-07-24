Peddireddy meets Mithun in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Taneti Vanitha, and former MP Margani Bharat Ram met MP PV Mithun Reddy in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Wednesday, after obtaining permission for Mulakat from the jail authorities.

Addressing the media later, Peddireddy said, “The YSRCP will form the government after the next elections, and we will order a probe into the liquor scam that took place in the present coalition government, and no one will be spared.”

He accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of acting like the Taliban, and the people will teach them a befitting lesson soon.

Peddireddy also alleged that the TDP-led NDA government was indulging in large-scale liquor scams to accumulate wealth. Vanitha said the NDA government was harassing opposition party leaders, and putting them behind the bars without any cause to divert attention from its corruption.