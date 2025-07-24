PG quota may be reduced for govt doctors in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department is likely to reduce the number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats reserved for government doctors in the 2025-26 academic year, based on a new assessment of specialist requirements in government hospitals by 2028-29.

According to sources, only 103 specialists will be needed, down sharply from the 378 PG seats reserved for in-service government doctors in 2024-25.

The latest assessment revealed that just 23 posts would be required in three clinical departments: radiology, emergency medicine, and paediatrics, while 80 posts were projected across six non-clinical departments. Accordingly, the in-service reservation for MBBS-qualified doctors working in primary health centres (PHCs) is expected to be revised in line with these projections.

“In-service reservations must reflect real manpower needs. With only 103 projected specialist posts, we cannot justify reserving hundreds of seats,” a senior Health Department official said.

In 2024-25, 378 PG seats were allotted under in-service quota, 272 in clinical departments (20% of convener quota seats) and 105 in non-clinical (30%). However, only 312 seats were filled, indicating a lower uptake, 259 in clinical and 53 in non-clinical departments. The officials admitted that the government had yielded to pressure from PHC doctors in allotting excess seats.

“Despite high demand, 66 seats remained vacant,” another official said.