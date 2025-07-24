PG quota may be reduced for govt doctors in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department is likely to reduce the number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats reserved for government doctors in the 2025-26 academic year, based on a new assessment of specialist requirements in government hospitals by 2028-29.
According to sources, only 103 specialists will be needed, down sharply from the 378 PG seats reserved for in-service government doctors in 2024-25.
The latest assessment revealed that just 23 posts would be required in three clinical departments: radiology, emergency medicine, and paediatrics, while 80 posts were projected across six non-clinical departments. Accordingly, the in-service reservation for MBBS-qualified doctors working in primary health centres (PHCs) is expected to be revised in line with these projections.
“In-service reservations must reflect real manpower needs. With only 103 projected specialist posts, we cannot justify reserving hundreds of seats,” a senior Health Department official said.
In 2024-25, 378 PG seats were allotted under in-service quota, 272 in clinical departments (20% of convener quota seats) and 105 in non-clinical (30%). However, only 312 seats were filled, indicating a lower uptake, 259 in clinical and 53 in non-clinical departments. The officials admitted that the government had yielded to pressure from PHC doctors in allotting excess seats.
“Despite high demand, 66 seats remained vacant,” another official said.
Initially, the in-service reservation followed a fixed quota. Between 2018 and 2021, it included weightage marks based on length of service. Since 2021, it has been aligned to actual specialist needs.
PG convener quota seats across clinical and non-clinical departments have grown from 997 in 2021 to 1,700 in 2024-25, with projections to cross 1,900 in 2025-26. Despite the rise, officials remain firm: “We aim to train doctors where they are needed, not just to fill seats,” a senior officer emphasised.
However, government doctors’ associations oppose the proposed cut, demanding retention of the existing 30% quota in clinical and 50% in non-clinical departments. “These quotas incentivise rural service. Reducing them would demoralise doctors,” a PHC doctor said. Meanwhile, general medical students continue to criticise the ‘excessive and unjustified’ reservation. Some have previously challenged the quota in court, claiming it hampers opportunities for meritorious students.
With opposing views, the final decision on 2025-26 reservation figures is expected to draw close scrutiny from both in-service doctors and the broader medical student community.