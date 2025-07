VIJAYAWADA: The 9th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday cleared investment proposals to the tune of Rs 20,216 crore by four industries.

The investments will generate employment opportunities for 50,600 persons.

To date, 113 projects amounting to Rs 5,94,454 crore in investments have been approved after the formation of the coalition government through SIPB meetings.

These include 46 projects in the industrial sector, 41 in energy, 11 in tourism, 11 in IT, and 4 in food processing. Collectively, these ventures are expected to generate 5,56,568 employment and livelihood opportunities.

The coalition government’s commitment to generating 20 lakh jobs over five years is steadily bearing fruit.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Employment Generation, continues to make significant strides in attracting investment.

In a major development, four prominent companies have come forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh. Renowned firms such as Sify, Sattva, BVM, and ANSR have proposed investments totalling Rs 20,216 crore.

On this occasion, Nara Lokesh, in his capacity as Chairman of the Employment Generation Sub-Committee, presented detailed insights into the proposed investments.

He stated that the entry of such prestigious companies would significantly enhance Visakhapatnam’s standing. He also elaborated on the discussions held with these firms and highlighted their respective strengths.