Set up 100-bed hospitals in all segments: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to ensure the strict implementation of the government’s policy to establish a 100-bed hospital in every Assembly constituency, aiming to provide accessible and quality healthcare across Andhra Pradesh.
During a review meeting with officials of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that government hospitals must be upgraded to the standards of private institutions, with special focus on healthcare access in tribal and underserved regions.
Outlining the government’s broader vision, Naidu said the State must prioritise public health through disease prevention and lifestyle awareness, rather than focusing solely on treatment.
“Medical expenses are fast becoming an unbearable burden for many families. Prevention is the only sustainable solution,” he said.
He called for mass awareness campaigns to promote healthy food habits, pesticide-free organic produce, and lifestyle changes. Farmers and the general public must be sensitised through targeted education and actionable government plans, he added.
A major announcement was the revival of the Yogadhyayana Parishad, a body that will promote traditional health systems such as yoga, naturopathy, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and Unani medicine. A dedicated society will be created for this purpose, and staff will be recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.
Naidu stressed that yoga should become a daily habit and its benefits, including its role in promoting natural childbirth, must be widely publicised. He instructed officials to organise both online and offline yoga training sessions across the State. “We already announced a Yoga Day declaration, but it must move beyond advertisements and into people’s lives,” he said.
The Chief Minister highlighted the Care and Grow Policy, aimed at tackling nutritional deficiencies in children. “Early detection of deficiencies can prevent chronic health issues in adulthood,” he noted, urging effective implementation.
The review also focused on the progress of the Tata Digital Nerve Centres (DiNC), developed in partnership with the Tata Trust and Gates Foundation. The centres aim to provide maximum healthcare at minimal cost using technology to alert citizens about health risks.
The pilot project in Kuppam is operational and will expand across Chittoor district by January 2026, and statewide by the end of next year.
To support these initiatives, command control centres will be established at both district and state levels. The Chief Minister also suggested organising healthcare hackathons to explore how technology could reduce medical costs and enhance service delivery.
He emphasised the importance of regular diagnostic testing every three to six months for early disease detection. Diagnostic centres in cities like Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam must offer affordable services such as CT and MRI scans for the poor, he said.
Naidu directed officials to speed up the construction of medical colleges and consider setting up deemed universities. Outsourcing may be explored to fill service gaps in government hospitals.
On the occasion, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav flagged staff shortages at the Institute of Preventive Medicine, where only 143 of 723 sanctioned posts are filled. The Chief Minister approved recruitment of 150 posts immediately.
He also instructed the department to address the issues faced by students who studied medical courses abroad and ensure clear communication of the government’s steps.