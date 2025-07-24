Set up 100-bed hospitals in all segments: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to ensure the strict implementation of the government’s policy to establish a 100-bed hospital in every Assembly constituency, aiming to provide accessible and quality healthcare across Andhra Pradesh.

During a review meeting with officials of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that government hospitals must be upgraded to the standards of private institutions, with special focus on healthcare access in tribal and underserved regions.

Outlining the government’s broader vision, Naidu said the State must prioritise public health through disease prevention and lifestyle awareness, rather than focusing solely on treatment.

“Medical expenses are fast becoming an unbearable burden for many families. Prevention is the only sustainable solution,” he said.

He called for mass awareness campaigns to promote healthy food habits, pesticide-free organic produce, and lifestyle changes. Farmers and the general public must be sensitised through targeted education and actionable government plans, he added.

A major announcement was the revival of the Yogadhyayana Parishad, a body that will promote traditional health systems such as yoga, naturopathy, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and Unani medicine. A dedicated society will be created for this purpose, and staff will be recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.

Naidu stressed that yoga should become a daily habit and its benefits, including its role in promoting natural childbirth, must be widely publicised. He instructed officials to organise both online and offline yoga training sessions across the State. “We already announced a Yoga Day declaration, but it must move beyond advertisements and into people’s lives,” he said.