Telugu inscription dating back to eighth century unearthed at Konakanamitla

ONGOLE: An early Telugu stone inscription dating back to the 8th century CE has been discovered in Gotlagattu village of Konakanamitla mandal of Prakasam district. The inscription was found engraved on a broken stone lying in the agricultural fields of local farmer Konaki Ramanayya.

Historian Vidwan Jyothi Chandramouli from Addanki inspected the inscription and identified its potential significance. Photographs of the find were subsequently sent to the Epigraphy Wing of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Mysuru for expert analysis.

On Wednesday, Dr K Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) at ASI-Mysuru, confirmed that the inscription is in early Telugu script and dates to the 8th century CE. The fragment consists of seven lines of text, although most of the script is damaged and difficult to decipher.

“Despite the fragmentary nature, we could make out words like ‘Turu’ in the second line, ‘Gepi kra’ in the third, ‘Vittani’ in the fourth, and ‘Swasti Sree Kuru’ in the seventh,” said Dr Reddy. “The inscription likely records a land donation measured by rod (kollu), though further details are unclear due to erosion.”

He expressed concern over the destruction of ancient artefacts and stated, “Many early inscriptions and historical materials are being unknowingly lost. We urge the public to inform government authorities or ASI officials if they come across any inscriptions, palm-leaf manuscripts, sculptures, or other historical evidence.”