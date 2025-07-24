Tenali will be a model in P4 implementation: AP Minister Nadendla Manohar

GUNTUR: Tenali will be a model constituency for poverty eradication under the newly launched P4 initiative, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Tenali Vision Action Plan meeting at the Secretariat, Nadendla, who is also the Tenali MLA, revealed that 14,280 ‘Golden Families’ have been identified in the region, with 238 donors pledging to support around 4,000 families.

These families will receive assistance in employment, education, healthcare, agriculture, chronic illness support, and bank loans.

The P4 programme aims to uplift 50 lakh families from poverty by 2029 as part of Vision 2047, he affirmed.

A dedicated website: www.zeropovertyp4.ap.gov.in, will soon be launched.

The minister also called for participation from NRIs and non-resident Tenali citizens, encouraging them to join as mentors. An orientation event for volunteers will be held soon. “This action plan is a roadmap to transform Tenali and replicate the model across the State to systematically eliminate poverty,” Nadendla said.

Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha, Municipal Commissioner Lakshmipathi Rao, and others were present at the meeting.