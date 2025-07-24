Unlike previous regime, fair deal for all movies under NDA govt: Andhra Pradesh DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan addressed the audience at the pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Part 1) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Speaking both as the film’s lead actor and as a public figure, he shared his connection with the city, the film’s theme, and his personal journey in cinema.

The actor spoke at length about his personal ties to Visakhapatnam, calling it his ‘Karmabhoomi’. It was here, under the guidance of acting coach Satyanand, that he received his initial training.

“I started with no clarity or confidence,” he recalled.

“Training in Visakhapatnam not only helped me learn acting but also gave me the strength to face life.” Pawan Kalyan referred to past political events in Visakhapatnam, notably during the Jana Vani programme, when he said he was restricted from moving freely.

He addressed issues surrounding cinema ticket pricing, stating that under the previous government, prices were lowered specifically for his film Bheemla Nayak, while other films saw an increase. He noted that the NDA government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has ensured fair treatment for all films, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu.