Visakhapatnam chokes with 32.9 per cent spike in pollution levels

VISAKHAPATNAM: The air quality in Visakhapatnam has deteriorated over the past seven years, with the annual average concentration of PM10 increasing from 76 µg/m³ in the year 2017-18 to 101 µg/m³ in 2024-25.

This represents a 32.9% rise in pollution levels, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Along with Visakhapatnam, the districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam recorded worsening air quality. PM10 levels in Vizianagaram increased by 2.8%, while Srikakulam saw a 14.5% rise.

In contrast, several other cities in AP have shown measurable improvements in PM10 concentrations.

Ecosystems need to be set up during industrial growth

He underscored the importance of forward-looking planning, particularly for airport and rail connectivity, highways, and metro networks, so that Visakhapatnam can avoid the urban strains seen elsewhere. He further added that while setting up industrial units, it is essential to establish ecosystems that also cater to the needs of residents. Comprehensive planning must ensure that these areas are livable and well-equipped for the general public.