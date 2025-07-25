AP Chief Secretary sets August 15 deadline to adopt 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams under P4 scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed all Collectors and relevant department officials to ensure the adoption of 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams under the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation by August 15.

During a video conference held from the Secretariat on Thursday, he stated that so far, 6.57 lakh families have been adopted by Margadarsis under the scheme. He urged district administrations to complete the remaining adoptions swiftly and finish the need assessment survey by August 5.

Since both the families and the mentors (Margadarsis) have already been identified, Vijayanand stressed the importance of fast-tracking the adoption process. He also mentioned that 540 key performance indicators (KPIs) have been shared with all departments and instructed collectors to hold review meetings at the district level to track progress.

The KPIs will be reviewed separately in the upcoming Collectors’ conference, and Vijayanand called for focused attention on achieving departmental targets. Later, he reviewed issues related to the city gas distribution network in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Sathya Sai, and Tirupati districts.