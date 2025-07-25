AP HC seeks clarity on complaint against Sajjala; defers anticipatory bail plea

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the prosecution to clarify whether a case was filed against YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy based on a complaint by Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

The complaint alleges inappropriate remarks targeting capital region residents, labelling them as a ‘mixed caste’. The court postponed the anticipatory bail petition hearing by a week.

Sajjala had sought anticipatory bail, represented by senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, citing fears of arrest following the complaint to the DGP. Public Prosecutor M Lakshminarayana stated no case has been registered yet, arguing anticipatory bail is unjustified without charges. The court ordered the prosecution to submit details on the complaint’s status.

Perni’s quash plea

The AP High Court postponed hearing on quash petitions filed by former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and ex-MLA Kaila Anil Kumar to July 31, extending interim orders against hasty action. The petitions challenge cases filed over alleged provocative remarks against TDP and Jana Sena activists during a YSRCP meeting.

The case stems from a complaint by Machilipatnam TDP leader Logisetty Venkataswamy, who alleged that Perni made inflammatory statements, including threats to ‘eliminate’ opponents in the darkness. Pamarru police registered cases based on this complaint.

Civic chief notice suspended

The AP High Court suspended the notice issued by Kadapa Municipal Commissioner to Mayor Suresh Babu regarding general body meeting dates, adjourning the case to August 28.

The Mayor challenged the commissioner’s directive to propose meeting dates, citing a prior session on June 20. The court asked the municipal commissioner to consider the implementation of the June 20 meeting resolutions.

Suresh Babu’s counsel VR Reddy Kovvuri argued that organising general body meetings falls under the Mayor’s jurisdiction as per the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Act, and the commissioner lacks authority to dictate dates.