AP leading agricultural sector with bumper output: Governor Nazeer

GUNTUR: India achieved a record food grain production of 353.95 million tonnes in 2024, a 6.5% increase over the previous year due to favourable government policies and schemes, said Governor and Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Chancellor S Abdul Nazeer.

Speaking at the 57th annual convocation of ANGRAU at the Swarna Bharat Trust Auditorium in Atkur, the Governor attributed the milestone to bumper harvests of wheat, rice, and maize.

He emphasised that with domestic food demand projected to reach 400 million tonnes by 2050, sustained agricultural productivity is essential.

Highlighting agriculture’s critical role in the economy, Nazeer noted that the sector contributes 16% to India’s GDP and supports the livelihood of 46.1% of the population. He called for a 4% annual growth rate in agriculture to ensure food security and achieve the national goal of 8–9% overall GDP growth. He lauded Andhra Pradesh as a ‘leading performer’, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% in agriculture and allied sectors during 2024–25. He also stressed the importance of nutritional security, calling for increased production of pulses and oilseeds to combat malnutrition and reduce import dependency.

Earlier, the Governor conferred degrees and gold medals on meritorious students. Former Punjab Special Chief Secretary A Venu Prasad delivered the convocation address.

Vice-Chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi presented the annual report and felicitated the Governor.