AP to invite tenders for Vizag, Vijayawada metro projects

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to invite tenders for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam metro rail projects on Friday.

Initially, tenders will be invited for 40% of the total project cost. The total cost of the two metro projects is estimated at Rs 21,616 crore (Rs 11,498 crore for Visakhapatnam and Rs 10,118 crore for Vijayawada). The construction will be taken up under a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and the State.

As part of the funding, Rs 4,101 crore will be contributed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) for Vizag metro rail, while Rs 3,497 crore will be allocated by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for Vijayawada metro rail.

The Visakhapatnam metro is set to cover a total length of 76.9 km, spanning three corridors with approximately 54 stations. The Vijayawada metro extends to 38.9 km, covering two corridors (Gannavaram to Pandit Nehru Bus Station, 22 km, and PNBS to Penamaluru, 11 km) with 33 stations, including one underground station, and a 4.7 km double-decker flyover.