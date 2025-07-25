AP to set up India’s first Quantum Valley in Amaravati under National Quantum Mission

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a significant collaboration with QPIAI to establish the ambitious Amaravati Quantum Valley, a pioneering initiative under the National Quantum Mission.

This marks the first such quantum technology hub in India, aimed at advancing research and innovation.

In a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, QPIAI founder Nagendra Nagarajan discussed the company’s role in setting up an advanced 8-qubit quantum computer in the Quantum Valley.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the centre should drive innovations benefiting the public, and support student research. He further urged QPIAI to establish a Centre of Excellence in Amaravati to enable students, researchers, and startups to develop quantum algorithms and applications.

The government envisions leveraging quantum computing to enhance precision in agriculture, including crop cultivation and pest management. Naidu highlighted the potential of quantum technology to provide timely suggestions to farmers, boosting agricultural productivity, and improving incomes.

The technology will also be utilised for efficient water resource management, disease diagnosis, and medical logistics through quantum simulations. The Chief Minister reiterated that the initiative’s core objective is to uplift communities through cutting-edge technologies, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in quantum innovation.