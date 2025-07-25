APTS ramps up cybersecurity drive with awareness workshops, training, and tech upgrades

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS), under the chairmanship of Mannava Mohan Krishna, has announced a series of measures to tackle the growing threat of cybercrime.

Speaking to the media at the APTS office in Vijayawada on Thursday, Krishna outlined plans to protect citizens, and enhance cybersecurity infrastructure across the State.

To educate the public on cyber frauds and preventive measures, APTS will organise cybersecurity awareness workshops across Andhra Pradesh. These sessions will inform citizens about the tactics used by cybercriminals, and educate them on how to file complaints if they fall victim to such crimes.

Krishna emphasised the urgent need to curb the global surge in cybercrimes through advanced technology. APTS recently conducted ‘Cybersecurity Hackathon 2025’, providing training to graduates and IT professionals interested in the field.

Selected participants underwent a six-month cybersecurity training programme, receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. Thirty trainees who completed internship, were awarded certificates, opening doors to job opportunities in IT companies both in India and abroad. Krishna highlighted the increasing threat of cybercriminals stealing data, misleading people through betting apps, and targeting businesses, causing significant financial losses.

APTS aims to counter these threats by promoting awareness through celebrity-endorsed media campaign.

Following directives from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, APTS has intensified efforts to combat cybercrime.

The State government introduced a Cybersecurity Policy in 2017, aligning with the Central government’s 2013 cybersecurity legislation, with APTS serving as the nodal agency. In 2018, the Andhra Pradesh Cybersecurity Operational Centre (APCSOC) was established to continuously monitor, and protect government departments from cyber threats.