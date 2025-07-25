Cheating case filed for misusing Bhadrachalam temple name to promote paid event in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam III Town police have registered a cheating case against a group of organisers for misusing the name of the Bhadrachalam Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam to promote a paid event planned in the city later this month.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police (CP) Shanka Brata Bagchi said the case was filed based on a complaint from Bhadrachalam temple executive officer and Special Deputy Collector L Ramadevi, along with AP Assistant Commissioner of Endowments T Annapurna.

According to the FIR, the organisers planned to conduct a celestial wedding (Sri Sita Ramula Kalyanam) at a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir set up on Beach Road near the Park Hotel. They were reportedly charging Rs 2,999 per ticket and falsely claimed that temple priests from Bhadrachalam would participate.

Annapurna stated that the organisers had not obtained permission from the Bhadrachalam temple authorities.