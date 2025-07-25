CM Naidu orders CCTV every 50 km; Rs 1,500 crore for AP road upgrade, repairs during monsoon

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to install CCTV cameras every 50 km along all roads to monitor vehicular movement.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed them to construct 2,000 kilometers of new state and district roads with an estimated budget of Rs 1,000 crore.

He said that cost estimations and the tender process must begin immediately. An additional Rs 500 crore will be allocated for repairing damaged roads across the state, and the Chief Minister emphasised that these repairs must continue even during the monsoon and be completed at the earliest.

Seeking updates on the condition of roads across the state, the Chief Minister pointed out that the previous government had grossly neglected road construction and maintenance over the past five years, leading to widespread deterioration.

The Chief Minister directed officials to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days, outlining the roads that require repairs, the new roads that need to be laid, and those that require regular maintenance. He noted that traditional methods of road construction are not only financially burdensome but also compromise quality.