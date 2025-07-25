CM Naidu to visit Singapore from July 26 to woo investors, woo Telugu diaspora for P4 push

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a six-day visit to Singapore from July 26 to 31.

During the visit, he will engage with representatives of leading global companies, business leaders, prominent industrialists, and other notable personalities.

According to a release issued on Thursday, this marks CM Chandrababu Naidu’s second foreign tour since the formation of the coalition government, following his earlier visit to Davos.

Telugu diaspora to be invited to take part in P4

The Singapore visit is expected to serve as a key platform to promote Brand AP and showcase the state’s new industrial policies and ease-of-doing-business initiatives.

Throughout the six-day tour, Naidu will hold meetings with CEOs and senior executives of various companies. On the first day, he will attend a Telugu diaspora meeting, which will include members of the Telugu community from Singapore and neighbouring countries. He will invite them to invest in Andhra Pradesh and encourage their participation in the state’s P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative aimed at poverty eradication.

The Chief Minister will focus on attracting investments in sectors such as port-based industries, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data centres.