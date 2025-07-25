Expedite setting up of Reliance CBG plants: AP energy minister

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed Reliance representatives to coordinate with the Energy Department to ensure the swift and efficient construction of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants in Andhra Pradesh.

Gottipati said that the establishment of CBG plants in the State would not only benefit local farmers but also create employment and livelihood opportunities for educated youth, encouraging people to voluntarily come forward to support the setting up of these plants.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar at the Secretariat on Thursday to review the progress of Reliance’s green energy investments in the State.

During the review meeting, Gottipati instructed that the officials to expedite setting up of Reliance CBG plants and said that a review would be conducted once every 15 days.

He stated that the plants at Vayumadugu and PC Palli are scheduled to be completed and commissioned by March 2026. In addition to Prakasam district, CBG plants are also being established in select constituencies of Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts. In the next phase, plants will be set up in the Kandukur, Atmakur, and Udayagiri areas of Nellore district.

Reliance representatives expressed satisfaction with the full cooperation extended by the State government. They said that the CBG plants would provide support to local farmers and create employment opportunities for local youth across the State. On the occasion, Gottipati instructed the concerned line agencies to extend all necessary support to fast-track land allotments, resolve inter-departmental issues promptly, and coordinate closely with Reliance teams at the district level.

He emphasised that this mega green energy initiative holds great potential for rural development, job creation, and industrial growth. He responded positively to Reliance on the support required from the State government. Reliance representatives said that the organisation has already invested over `1,000 crore in the last 18 months for the establishment of eight CBG plants.