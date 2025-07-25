IMD issues heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh as low-pressure system intensifies

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is bracing up for heavy rains, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a five-day weather warning for the state, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds due to a low-pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal. An orange and yellow alert has been issued.

As of 8.30 am on Thursday, the low-pressure area, centered over the central parts of the north Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

The associated cyclonic circulation, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestwards, is likely to move west-northwest towards the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha within 48 hours.

For AP, the IMD predicts significant weather impacts over the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, with heavy rain likely in South Coastal AP (SCAP) in the next two days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also anticipated at isolated locations in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

On July 26 and 27, heavy rainfall will continue in isolated areas of NCAP and Yanam, with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds persisting across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.