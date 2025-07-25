Prostitution racket busted in Peddapuram; constable, home guard suspended

KAKINADA: The Kakinada district police have intensified action against prostitution in Peddapuram, conducting surprise raids on Wednesday night.

Acting on instructions from SP Bindu Madhav, DSP Sri Hari Raju and local police teams raided multiple locations suspected of operating as brothels. In connection with the racket, Constable G Shiva Ramakrishna and Home Guard Ch. Shiva Krishna were suspended, while Inspector Mounika has been sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

One of the victims had travelled to Hyderabad to share her ordeal, alleging that a woman named Bharati was running prostitution houses in Peddapuram and nearby areas. Her account, made public through YouTuber Tulasi Chandu, prompted swift action from Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Peddapuram, once notorious for prostitution nearly 25 years ago, continues to battle the issue, despite earlier crackdowns. According to police, some families still engage in such activities, though many now oppose them due to social repercussions.

On Thursday, the DSP held a meeting with 15 lodge owners in Samalkot, warning them against facilitating anti-social acts. He instructed them to collect valid guest details and stated that anyone found aiding illegal or immoral activities for profit would face strict legal action.