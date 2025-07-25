Railway Board clears revised DPR for South Coast Railway Zone, HQ in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Railway Board has approved the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, headquartered in Vizag.

The approval, communicated through a notification issued on July 16, comes with a set of observations and modifications related to jurisdiction, infrastructure, staffing, and service management.

The revised DPR included updated details about the zone’s jurisdictional divisions, sanctioned staff, and proposed infrastructure. Following a review, the Railway Board directed the General Manager of SCoR to implement several key recommendations outlined in the report.

Furthermore, the Railway Board clarified that no new gazetted or non-gazetted posts, apart from the post of General Manager, should be created. However, it approved the appointment of essential staff for the SCoR HQ and the Visakhapatnam Division.

The Board approved the transfer of sanctioned posts, staff, and other railway assets from the South Central Railway (SCR) to SCoR. However, it did not approve the transfer of certain technical staff and track machines from both the South Central and East Coast Railway (ECoR) zones.

A proposal for an additional Rs 200 crore to support civil works at the zonal headquarters in Vizag has been kept under review.