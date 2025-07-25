Railway Board clears revised DPR for South Coast Railway Zone, HQ in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Railway Board has approved the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, headquartered in Vizag.
The approval, communicated through a notification issued on July 16, comes with a set of observations and modifications related to jurisdiction, infrastructure, staffing, and service management.
The revised DPR included updated details about the zone’s jurisdictional divisions, sanctioned staff, and proposed infrastructure. Following a review, the Railway Board directed the General Manager of SCoR to implement several key recommendations outlined in the report.
Furthermore, the Railway Board clarified that no new gazetted or non-gazetted posts, apart from the post of General Manager, should be created. However, it approved the appointment of essential staff for the SCoR HQ and the Visakhapatnam Division.
The Board approved the transfer of sanctioned posts, staff, and other railway assets from the South Central Railway (SCR) to SCoR. However, it did not approve the transfer of certain technical staff and track machines from both the South Central and East Coast Railway (ECoR) zones.
A proposal for an additional Rs 200 crore to support civil works at the zonal headquarters in Vizag has been kept under review.
The Board noted it would examine the matter further once a detailed proposal is submitted. Meanwhile, a request for establishing a health unit with an emergency ward at the headquarters was not accepted, citing limited necessity at this stage.
The DPR suggested including the Gunupur-Paralakhemundi section and the Naupada-Gunupur railway line under the Visakhapatnam Division until the new Gunupur-Therubali line is completed. The Board rejected this suggestion, stating that it does not align with the jurisdictional boundaries approved by the Union Cabinet at the time of SCoR’s formation.
Staff currently working in existing divisions will continue in their present locations, while some field personnel may be reassigned based on operational requirements. The Board also asked SCoR to submit proposals regarding rental accommodation for officers posted at the new headquarters.
The appointment of the first General Manager for the South Coast Railway Zone has already been made, and further administrative appointments are expected to follow. The official commencement of operations is yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, construction work for the SCoR permanent headquarters at Mudasaralova is underway and progressing steadily.