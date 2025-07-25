TDP MPs urge Centre to resolve urea shortage in Andhra Pradesh; flag Kharif season crisis

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Parliamentary Party Leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, along with MPs Kalisetti Appalanaidu and Tenneti Krishna Prasad, met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday, and submitted a representation seeking immediate solution to urea crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

In the representation, the MP mentioned that as per the July 2025 Kharif Supply Plan, the Department of Fertilisers had allocated 1,30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of urea to Andhra Pradesh.

However, by July 18, only 49,485 MT had reached the State, including material in transit, leaving a shortfall of 80,515 MT. He further highlighted that due to the favourable monsoon, improved reservoir levels (371.06 TMC), and strong groundwater recharge, agricultural activity has picked up rapidly in the State.

Over 1.16 lakh hectares are under paddy cultivation, and major Kharif crops such as groundnut, red gram, cotton, and maize are being sown across 8.21 lakh hectares. The resulting demand-supply mismatch has led to panic buying, and market pressure on urea availability, he explained.

The TDP delegation urged the Centre to take immediate steps to ensure timely delivery of urea as per the Kharif Supply Plan to AP, and avoid any shortage of fertiliser in the market. It stressed the need for timely intervention to better safeguard the farmers and Kharif crop prospects.