YSRCP rejects report on Tirupati stampede, demands CBI inquiry

TIRUPATI: Senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy on Friday rejected the judicial commission report over the Tirupati temple stampede, demanding a CBI inquiry as the "report seems to be biased and predetermined".

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accepted the report submitted by Justice (retired) M Satyanarayana Murthy on the stampede that occurred at Padmavathi Park in Bairagipatteda, Tirupati on January 8, 2025.

Six devotees died and nearly 40 were injured in the stampede in Bairagipatteda near MGM School as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.

"The report seems to be predetermined as it has let off all the main persons responsible for the incident, which includes the TTD, revenue (department) and police officials, but has selectively picked two persons and made them scapegoats," said Reddy, addressing a press conference in the temple town.