Amaravati to be completed in three years, says AP minister; blames YSRCP for delays

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to complete the Amaravati capital city within three years, dismissing rumours about delays.

After inspecting government housing quarters in Nelapadu with CRDA engineers, he affirmed that the construction was progressing steadily and that all commitments to farmers and the public would be honoured.

Narayana said that 1,995 flats for non-gazetted staff were being built across 21 towers, of which nine are complete and the rest will be ready by December. For gazetted officers, 14 towers are under construction, with 11 completed. Infrastructure, including roads, drinking water and drainage, is being developed alongside.

He announced plans for a township with 4,000 flats, with CBSE schools and hospitals. SRM and VIT universities, which are setting up medical colleges, will also build two 50-bed hospitals and two schools by the next academic year. Nearly 10,000 workers are on-site, and construction machinery is fully operational.

On the occasion, Narayana lambasted the previous YSRCP government for mishandling Amaravati, saying it neither cancelled outdated tenders nor cleared contractor payments. This forced the TDP government to spend a year resolving legal issues. Expert panels from IIT Chennai and IIT Hyderabad assessed the stalled structures before work resumed, he recalled.