Amaravati to be completed in three years, says AP minister; blames YSRCP for delays

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to complete the Amaravati capital city within three years, dismissing rumours about delays.
After inspecting government housing quarters in Nelapadu with CRDA engineers, he affirmed that the construction was progressing steadily and that all commitments to farmers and the public would be honoured.
Narayana said that 1,995 flats for non-gazetted staff were being built across 21 towers, of which nine are complete and the rest will be ready by December. For gazetted officers, 14 towers are under construction, with 11 completed. Infrastructure, including roads, drinking water and drainage, is being developed alongside.
He announced plans for a township with 4,000 flats, with CBSE schools and hospitals. SRM and VIT universities, which are setting up medical colleges, will also build two 50-bed hospitals and two schools by the next academic year. Nearly 10,000 workers are on-site, and construction machinery is fully operational.
On the occasion, Narayana lambasted the previous YSRCP government for mishandling Amaravati, saying it neither cancelled outdated tenders nor cleared contractor payments. This forced the TDP government to spend a year resolving legal issues. Expert panels from IIT Chennai and IIT Hyderabad assessed the stalled structures before work resumed, he recalled.
Furthermore, the minister informed the media personnel that the development works in farmer-returned plots would begin soon, though recent rains caused some delays. Tenders for 360 km of trunk roads and 1,500 km of layout roads have been finalised, he said, adding that works on Kondaveeti Vagu, Palavagu, and the gravity canal are also progressing swiftly.
YSRCP blamed for straining ties with Singapore
Narayana also blamed the previous regime for straining ties with Singapore. He said the earlier TDP government had pursued a Swiss Challenge partnership with Singapore, but the YSRCP administration filed cases against officials, damaging relations.
He added that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would soon hold talks to restore global investor confidence.