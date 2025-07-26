AP launches ‘Green Passport’ in 46,000 schools to nurture young eco-warriors

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward environmental stewardship, the state government has launched the ‘Green Passport’ initiative, aimed at nurturing young eco-warriors across more than 46,000 schools in the State.

The programme, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national campaign Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, encourages students to plant or adopt a tree in honour of their mothers — blending emotional resonance with environmental action.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu officially launched the initiative on July 10 during the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM 2.0). Since then, the programme has gained rapid momentum, transforming school campuses into hubs of greenery and environmental learning.

From Grade 4 onwards, students are actively participating by planting saplings, adopting existing trees, and tracking their growth using a personalised digital booklet titled My Journey with Plant Growth.

Each tree is assigned a unique QR code containing botanical information and care guidelines. Students are required to log progress updates, which are verified by teachers to ensure ongoing engagement. The entire ecosystem is managed through the LEAP app, which enables geo-tagging and real-time monitoring of each tree.

According to the Department of School Education, over 1.93 million students have already enrolled in the programme. B Srinivasa Rao, SPD of Samagra Siksha – AP and architect of the initiative, told TNIE, “This programme is fundamentally changing our relationship with nature in schools. Our children are now guardians of these trees. The impact will be visible within a year as campuses across the state turn greener and more vibrant.”