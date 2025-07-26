AP seeks Centre’s help to bring back Amaravati Buddhist artefacts from UK

GUNTUR: In a bold cultural reclamation move, the Andhra Pradesh government has formally urged the Centre to help bring back centuries-old Buddhist artefacts from the British Museum and Indian institutions, marking a renewed push to restore Amaravati’s lost heritage as the State reimagines its capital.

In a letter dated July 19, Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, requested the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate talks with the UK for the return of over 130 Amaravati limestone sculptures currently housed in the British Museum. These include rare dome slabs, railing pillars, and Jataka panels dating as far back as the 2nd century BCE.

The artefacts trace back to the great Amaravati Stupa, built during the reign of the Satavahanas, who ruled the Deccan between the 1st century BCE and 3rd century CE. Known for its refined relief carvings depicting the life of the Buddha, and early Buddhist symbolism, the stupa was one of the most sophisticated centres of Buddhist art in India.

Many sculptures were removed during the colonial rule, first documented by Colin Mackenzie in 1797, and later systematically excavated by the British officials.

By the late 19th century, several prized pieces were transported to London, and others to the Egmore Museum in Chennai. Today, the British Museum’s Gallery 33A houses a globally renowned collection of Amaravati artefacts.

The AP government also asked Tamil Nadu to expedite return of nearly 500 Amaravati-origin pieces from the Egmore Museum.