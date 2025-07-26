AP seeks Centre’s help to bring back Amaravati Buddhist artefacts from UK
GUNTUR: In a bold cultural reclamation move, the Andhra Pradesh government has formally urged the Centre to help bring back centuries-old Buddhist artefacts from the British Museum and Indian institutions, marking a renewed push to restore Amaravati’s lost heritage as the State reimagines its capital.
In a letter dated July 19, Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, requested the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate talks with the UK for the return of over 130 Amaravati limestone sculptures currently housed in the British Museum. These include rare dome slabs, railing pillars, and Jataka panels dating as far back as the 2nd century BCE.
The artefacts trace back to the great Amaravati Stupa, built during the reign of the Satavahanas, who ruled the Deccan between the 1st century BCE and 3rd century CE. Known for its refined relief carvings depicting the life of the Buddha, and early Buddhist symbolism, the stupa was one of the most sophisticated centres of Buddhist art in India.
Many sculptures were removed during the colonial rule, first documented by Colin Mackenzie in 1797, and later systematically excavated by the British officials.
By the late 19th century, several prized pieces were transported to London, and others to the Egmore Museum in Chennai. Today, the British Museum’s Gallery 33A houses a globally renowned collection of Amaravati artefacts.
The AP government also asked Tamil Nadu to expedite return of nearly 500 Amaravati-origin pieces from the Egmore Museum.
AP intends to revive cultural heritage of Amaravati
These include Buddha images, drum slabs, pilasters, railing fragments, and inscribed panels that reflect the artistic grandeur of ancient Amaravati.
Quoting from the official letter, Ajay Jain said, “The government after careful examination of the matter hereby decided that as part of development of tourism in Andhra Pradesh and also at Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh, to collect the Buddhist monuments located at various places.”
“Accordingly, it also desires to collect and shift the items from the Government Museum, Egmore, to Amaravati, for setting up of an international museum, which was a prominent place of Buddhism during the time of the Satavahanas,” he added.
“This is not just a matter of art, but of identity, cultural justice, and international recognition,” said Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, Chairman of Amaravati Development Committee, who has long championed the cause, and submitted numerous petitions to the government.
As Amaravati is being developed as world-class capital, the proposed international museum in Amaravati with all the artefacts restored in it will be a hub for Buddhist tourism and scholarship, he added.
Officials believe that reclaiming these lost treasures will not only re-establish cultural continuity but also anchor Amaravati’s global standing as a Buddhist heritage site. “Restoring this legacy is about reviving a civilizational narrative-one that rightfully belongs in the land of its origin,” a senior official said.