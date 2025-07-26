AP signs MoUs with TIPSA, SYSTRA to fast-track metro projects in Vizag, Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC) on Friday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading consultancies TIPSA and SYSTRA to provide design, supervision, and technical support for metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana at the APCRDA office in Vijayawada.

As per the agreements, TIPSA will oversee design and supervision for the Vijayawada Metro Rail project, while SYSTRA will handle technical aspects and execution support for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Narayana said the projects are being taken up as part of commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He blamed the previous regime for stalling metro progress and claimed the current administration is fast-tracking the initiatives.

He said 20% of the cost will be borne by the Central government, 20% by the State, and 60% through a low-interest loan facilitated by the Centre. Vizag Metro’s Phase 1 spans 46.23 km, with tenders already invited. Vijayawada Metro’s 35.04 km Phase 1 tenders will be floated shortly. To optimise space, double-decker corridors have been planned—20 km in Vizag and 4.7 km in Vijayawada.