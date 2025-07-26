AP to launch instant auto-mutation system for property transfers in 17 municipal corporations

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will launch an Instant Auto-Mutation System for property ownership transfers on August 1, initially in 17 municipal corporations.

The system will automatically update municipal property records during property registration, eliminating the need for citizens to visit Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) separately. Auto-mutation will be triggered once the buyer pays the applicable mutation fee and clears all pending municipal dues, including property tax, water and sewerage charges, and vacant land tax. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar called the initiative a ‘citizen-first reform’ and a significant shift in service delivery.

“This is not just a technological upgrade, it’s about transparency, speed, and removing red tape,” he affirmed.

Developed in coordination with the Registrations and Stamps Department, the reform aims to eliminate delays, duplication, and departmental misalignment. Orientation sessions for municipal commissioners, sub-registrars, and district registrars were held on Friday to facilitate the rollout.

Beyond Aadhaar and mobile verification, the system will include PAN card validation, electricity data, and geo-tagging to improve accuracy and bring unassessed properties into the tax net.

The government has planned an awareness campaign and staff training within 48 hours.