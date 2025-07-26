APCC chief Sharmila slams AP MPs for silence on bifurcation issues, calls them puppets of BJP

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy launched a scathing attack on the State’s 25 Lok Sabha MPs and 11 Rajya Sabha MPs, accusing them of failing to address key issues arising from the bifurcation.

Sharmila alleged that MPs, regardless of party, were acting like ‘puppets’ of the BJP, prioritising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval over the State’s interests. She alleged that they remained silent on critical unresolved promises, including the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

She slammed the Union government for not fulfilling its commitments, including granting national project status to Polavaram. She pointed out that the project was now reduced to a water storage scheme, citing the reduction of its height to cut costs by Rs 25,000 crore. She also mentioned lack of progress on the Kadapa Steel Plant and Dugarajapatnam Port.

Targeting the State government’s ‘Super Six’ schemes, she called the free bus travel for women a ‘super flop’ even before its commencement, citing limited to intra-district travel. She demanded statewide free travel for the women.