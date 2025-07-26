CM Naidu adopts 250 families under P4 scheme, urges people’s movement to end poverty in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Demonstrating a strong commitment to eradicating poverty, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that he and his family will join the ranks of Margadarsulu (mentors) under the State’s ambitious Zero Poverty P4 programme.

Speaking at a review meeting and unveiling the #IAmMargadarsi poster at the Secretariat on Friday, Naidu declared, “I am adopting 250 families from my Kuppam constituency. I take full responsibility for their holistic development. I’ve been urging mentors to come forward, and now I’m leading by example by adopting these 250 Bangaru Kutumbams. I will prepare a detailed development plan for them. I am a Margadarsi. No other State has undertaken such an initiative to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.”

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that his active participation would inspire others to step forward as Margadarsulu and support underprivileged families. He emphasised that the initiative must become a people’s movement, with collective efforts aimed at uplifting the State’s most vulnerable communities.

Naidu reiterated that empowering poor families is a central goal of the coalition government and urged officials to implement the most effective strategies across all regions. He called on Telugu diaspora to join the initiative and directed officials to engage the AP NRT Society.