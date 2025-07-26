DRDO successfully tests drone-launched precision missile ULPGM-V3 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out flight trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM-V3) at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The missile is an enhanced version of the ULPGM-V2 missile developed and delivered by DRDO earlier.

The ULPGM-V3 features a cutting-edge high-definition dual-channel seeker, enabling it to accurately engage a wide array of targets. Engineered for adaptability, the missile performs seamlessly across plain and high-altitude environments, with round-the-clock operational capability, and a two-way data link for real-time target or aim-point adjustments post-launch.

It offers three modular warhead variants, which include an anti-armour warhead designed to neutralise modern armored vehicles equipped with Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA), and Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA), a penetration-cum-blast warhead for anti-bunker missions, and a pre-fragmentation warhead with a highly effective lethal radius. The latest trials showcased the anti-armor configuration.

This advanced missile was launched from a drone crafted by Bengaluru-based startup Newspace Research and Technologies, highlighting India’s strides in homegrown technology. DRDO is actively exploring the integration of ULPGM systems with long-range, high-endurance UAVs from other Indian firms.

The project benefited from collaboration with Development cum Production Partners (DcPPs) like Adani Defence and Bharat Dynamics Limited, alongside contributions from 30 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, marking a significant triumph of public-private partnership. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievement, calling it a major boost to India’s defence strength.