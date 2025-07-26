Improve or lose ticket in 2029 polls: CM Naidu warns non-performing TDP MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: During one-on-one meetings with MLAs, TDP supremo and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reportedly gave stern warnings to several legislators who have failed to align with the party’s expectations despite repeated cautions from the leadership.

According to sources, MLAs involved in irregularities related to sand and liquor, those fostering internal factions, and leaders spending excessive time outside their Assembly constituencies were among those who faced Naidu’s ire. Armed with performance reports compiled from various sources, including public feedback, Naidu presented individual progress cards to each MLA and issued a clear ultimatum: improve or risk losing the party ticket in the next elections.

In addition to pointing out specific areas where the MLAs were underperforming, Naidu emphasised that the party would not tolerate inefficiency or indiscipline.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader revealed that nearly 20 MLAs have been called in so far, particularly those embroiled in controversies, internal disputes, or failing to effectively communicate government initiatives to the public. These meetings are intended to highlight their shortcomings and offer them time to course-correct.

The leader further stated that Naidu’s primary objective is to secure victory in the 2029 elections. To that end, he is uncompromising in his approach to candidate selection, signalling to underperformers that they should not expect a ticket unless they significantly improve their public engagement and performance.

Party sources confirmed that Naidu will continue meeting with more MLAs upon his return from Singapore.