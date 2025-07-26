SCR’s AP divisions post strong Q1 freight growth; Guntakal, Guntur lead in revenue surge

VIJAYAWADA: Railway divisions in Andhra Pradesh under the South Central Railway (SCR) -- Vijayawada (BZA), Guntakal (GTL), and Guntur (GNT) -- have reported a robust performance in freight loading and revenue for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, showcasing significant growth.

According to data, the SCR achieved a total freight loading of 14.883 MTs, marking an 11% increase compared to 13.45 MTs in the same period last year. Freight revenue saw a positive uptick, reaching Rs 1,473.71 crore, a 3% rise from Rs 1,421.76 crore in April-June 2024-25.

The Vijayawada division led the charge, handling 10.292 MTs of freight, a 3% increase from 9.985 MTs in the previous year. Despite the growth in loading, its revenue dipped by 6%, totalling Rs 1,084.81 crore compared to Rs 1,158.20 crore last year.

Key commodities driving Vijayawada’s performance included coal, cement, iron ore, food grains, fertilisers, and petroleum products.

Guntakal division posted an impressive 36% surge in freight loading, handling 3.678 MTs compared to 2.692 MTs in the prior year. This growth translated into a remarkable 46% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 270.19 crore from Rs 184.93 crore.

Meanwhile, the Guntur division recorded an 18% rise in freight loading, with 0.913 MTs compared to 0.773 MTs last year, and a stellar 51% jump in revenue, from Rs 78.63 crore to Rs 118.71 crore. Both Guntakal and Guntur divisions handled cement, food grains, raw materials for steel plants and containers. Officials attribute the success to improved logistics, infrastructure, and strategic focus on commodities.