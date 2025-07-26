TDP MPs seek Centre’s nod for defence manufacturing hubs in AP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MPs met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday and handed over a proposal from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to set up defence manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation, including Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Magunta Srinivas Reddy, and Daggumalla Prasada Rao, jointly visited the Defence Minister, urging support for a series of landmark initiatives aimed at transforming the State into a strategic defence production hub.

The letter, submitted during the meeting, enclosed two communications from the Chief Minister dated May 19, detailing a comprehensive defence development plan.

The key proposals presented include the establishment of four defence and aerospace manufacturing hubs. These include Jaggaiahpet-Donakonda hub, spanning 6,000 acres, which focuses on missile and ammunition production; the Lepakshi-Madakasira hub, covering 10,000 acres, will be dedicated to aircraft and defense electronics; the Visakhapatnam-Anakapalli hub, spread over 3,000 acres, will specialise in naval equipment and weapons testing; the Kurnool-Orvakal hub, covering 4,000 acres, will concentrate on drones, robotics, and advanced components.