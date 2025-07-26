TDP MPs seek Centre’s nod for defence manufacturing hubs in AP
VIJAYAWADA: TDP MPs met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday and handed over a proposal from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to set up defence manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh.
The delegation, including Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Magunta Srinivas Reddy, and Daggumalla Prasada Rao, jointly visited the Defence Minister, urging support for a series of landmark initiatives aimed at transforming the State into a strategic defence production hub.
The letter, submitted during the meeting, enclosed two communications from the Chief Minister dated May 19, detailing a comprehensive defence development plan.
The key proposals presented include the establishment of four defence and aerospace manufacturing hubs. These include Jaggaiahpet-Donakonda hub, spanning 6,000 acres, which focuses on missile and ammunition production; the Lepakshi-Madakasira hub, covering 10,000 acres, will be dedicated to aircraft and defense electronics; the Visakhapatnam-Anakapalli hub, spread over 3,000 acres, will specialise in naval equipment and weapons testing; the Kurnool-Orvakal hub, covering 4,000 acres, will concentrate on drones, robotics, and advanced components.
Additional proposals include the establishment of a DRDO Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence at IIT Tirupati, a request for a Common Ammunition Storage Policy via Ministry of Defence facilitation, and support for defence investments and strategic projects.
Other key initiatives include the development of a Rs 2,400 crore BEL Strategic Complex at Palasamudram, the revival of UADNL’s 60,000 TPA aluminium alloy plant in Nellore, and land/infrastructure for HAL’s LCA & LCH expansion. The AMCA Programme in Lepakshi-Madakasira for MRO & assembly.
Proposals were also presented for the establishment of an Air Force Station at Donakonda near missile and UAV test ranges, a Naval SEZ and Training Facility at Vizag.
“These initiatives are aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and are aimed at strengthening India’s strategic capabilities while driving industrial growth and employment in AP,” the letter read.