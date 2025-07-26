Two DSPs of Andhra Police killed in road accident in Telangana

NALGONDA/ VIJAYAWADA: Two DSP rank officers of the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Department were killed and two others injured in a road accident at Khaitapuram in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as DSPs Chakradhar Rao and Santha Rao.
According to the police, the accident occurred while the cops were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on official duty. Near Khaitapuram, their vehicle reportedly swerved when the driver applied sudden brake to avoid hitting a vehicle ahead.
In the process, the car hit the road divider, and flipped onto the opposite side, where it was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Upon noticing the accident, locals rushed to the spot, and pulled the injured cops from the mangled car, who were shifted to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad. Choutuppal police deployed a crane, removed the wreckage, and restored the vehicular traffic. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu visited the accident spot. A case has been registered.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of the two DSPs in the mishap. “It is unfortunate that two DSPs, Chakradhar Rao and Santha Rao, working in the intelligence and security wing died in an accident at Baithapuram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri district. My deepest condolences to their family members, and I pray to God for the peace of their souls,” said Naidu in a post on X.
Mourning the death of the two police officials, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the government would take steps to provide advanced medical care to those injured in the mishap.
Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the death of the two police officials.