Two DSPs of Andhra Police killed in road accident in Telangana

NALGONDA/ VIJAYAWADA: Two DSP rank officers of the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Department were killed and two others injured in a road accident at Khaitapuram in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as DSPs Chakradhar Rao and Santha Rao.

According to the police, the accident occurred while the cops were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on official duty. Near Khaitapuram, their vehicle reportedly swerved when the driver applied sudden brake to avoid hitting a vehicle ahead.

In the process, the car hit the road divider, and flipped onto the opposite side, where it was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Upon noticing the accident, locals rushed to the spot, and pulled the injured cops from the mangled car, who were shifted to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad. Choutuppal police deployed a crane, removed the wreckage, and restored the vehicular traffic. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu visited the accident spot. A case has been registered.