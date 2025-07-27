20 tribal students fall ill in Andhra's Nandyal

KURNOOL: Over 20 students from the Neravada Tribal Boys Residential School in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district fell ill late Friday night due to suspected food poisoning, triggering panic among parents and the local community.

The students complained of vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Immediate medical assistance was provided, with four students admitted to the Government Hospital in Panyam and others treated on-site.

Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari directed the Health and Education departments to coordinate treatment efforts and submit a detailed report on the incident. She also ordered stricter food and water safety protocols across all residential schools in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Venkata Ramana, who visited the school, said contaminated water was likely the cause. A leaking pipeline near a drainage area was found and promptly replaced. Health Minister Y Satyakumar Yadav instructed officials to ensure the students receive the best possible care. Director of Secondary Health Dr A Siri confirmed that all 20 students are recovering.

Authorities are closely monitoring the hostel, which houses 220 students, to prevent incidents. The DM&HO urged parents not to panic, assuring that the situation is under control.