Andhra liquor scam: SIT searches Hyd Bharathi Cements office

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP government, conducted searches at the houses and offices of the main accused in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Divided into three teams, the SIT officials visited the offices and restaurants belonging to Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy, Balaji Govindappa and Buneti Chanikya, the main accused in the liquor case, and seized several incriminating documents.

According to sources close to SIT, a team of officials thoroughly searched the chamber of Govindappa in the Bharathi Cements office.

Another team inspected Resource One IT Solutions Pvt Ltd owned by Raj Kesireddy. T Grill restaurant owned by Chanikya was also searched as part of the probe into the liquor scam.

“The searches in places belonging to the other accused will also continue to collect evidence pertaining to the multi-crore liquor scam,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.