Andhra Pradesh's growth dismal in first quarter, says YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that the fiscal stress of the State worsened in the first quarter of this financial year.

Taking to X on Saturday, Jagan posted, “The CAG uploaded the Monthly Key Indicators for the first quarter of this financial year and these figures very clearly suggest a precarious outlook for the financial stability of the State Government, Public finance management, particularly in a State such as AP, which has been adversely impacted by the State reorganization is a challenging task.”

He said that only the right quantum of government expenditure in necessary areas of welfare and development can trigger private consumption and investment, thereby promoting a virtuous cycle. “The growth was subdued amongst all the categories of Government revenues, resulting in a lacklustre both in State Government’s own tax revenues and State Government’s non-tax revenues during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26,” he mentioned in the post. “On a year-on-year basis, during the first quarter of this financial year, the State’s own revenues have grown by only 3.47% and revenues receipts as whole, that includes receipts from Government of India, grew at 6.14% and it is only debt increase, that took place at an alarming pace of 15.61%, in the first quarter,” Jagan said.