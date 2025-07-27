Malls need breathing balconies: Andhra Disaster Response DG

SRIKAKULAM; Breathing balconies are essential in shopping malls to mitigate damage and save lives during fire mishaps, said State Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General M Pratap.

He inspected the renovated South India Shopping Mall in Srikakulam on Saturday, accompanied by department staff. A major fire had occurred at the mall on June 25, 2024. Following the incident, the mall was renovated with breathing balconies and a proper stairway, after which a fire safety certificate was issued to the management.

The DG stressed that commercial establishments should not be constructed as enclosed concrete boxes. “There must be provision for balconies and stairways to ensure safe evacuation during emergencies,” he said.

During the inspection, Pratap interacted with staff members and enquired about the challenges they faced during the fire incident.