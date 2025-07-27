MPDO booked for sexual harassment of Dalit woman in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: A Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Tarlupadu mandal of Prakasam district was booked for sexual harassment and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following a complaint by a Dalit woman staff member.

According to Tarlupadu SI Brahmanaidu, the accused officer, Chakrapani Prasad, allegedly harassed the woman—an office assistant on daily wages for the past 10 years—on two consecutive days last week. The first incident occurred on Monday evening when he allegedly misbehaved with her after calling her into his room. The following day, she did not attend work out of fear. On Wednesday, the officer reportedly tried to forcibly pull her into the restroom, causing minor injuries to her hand. She later filed a complaint at the Tarlupadu police station on Thursday night.

In response, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leaders staged a protest in front of the Mandal Office on Saturday. Tahsildar assured them that the matter would be reported to higher authorities. The accused officer is currently absconding.