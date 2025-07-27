No proposal received from Andhra for Pulicat Lake restoration: Ministry of Environment

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has informed the Lok Sabha recently that it has not received any proposal from the Andhra Pradesh government for the restoration of Pulicat Lake, despite the ecological sensitivity and prior scientific assessments pointing to its degradation.
Responding to a question raised by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that while a detailed scientific study was carried out in 2019 by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), no formal restoration plan has been submitted by the Andhra Pradesh government to the Centre for consideration.
The SACON study, commissioned by the State government, specifically examined the environmental implications of recurring sandbar formation at the Rayadoruvu inlet in Vakadu mandal, located at the mouth of Pulicat Lake. According to the report, frequent closure of the sea mouth due to sandbar accumulation disrupts the exchange of seawater and freshwater, resulting in hypersalinity. This leads to a reduction in fish diversity, degradation of wetland habitats, and has direct implications for the livelihoods of local fishing communities dependent on the lake’s ecosystem.
The study had recommended a series of measures, including scientifically planned dredging operations and long-term catchment area management. These interventions were aimed at restoring the lake’s hydrological balance, enhancing biodiversity, and sustaining the livelihood of the local population.
However, the MoEF&CC clarified that it has not received any follow-up proposal from the State government for funding or implementation of such activities. Furthermore, the ministry pointed out that it is currently implementing the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at the conservation and management of wetlands across the country.
Under this scheme, proposals are expected to be submitted jointly by the State and Union governments on a cost-sharing basis. It was further noted that an Integrated Management Plan (IMP) for the Pulicat Wetland Complex was received in March 2022 from the Tamil Nadu government with a proposed budget of Rs 3.55 crore over five years. However, this proposal was not in line with the NPCA scheme guidelines. The ministry, therefore, returned it and requested the Tamil Nadu government to revise and resubmit it with all requisite documents. To ensure broader compliance, the MoEF&CC also issued an advisory dated April 17, 2023, urging all state governments, including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to submit IMPs for Ramsar sites and other important wetlands strictly as per the NPCA guidelines.
Pulicat Lake, which spans Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, is the second-largest brackish water lagoon in India and a critical habitat for migratory birds and aquatic biodiversity. Its deteriorating condition has raised concerns among ecologists and local communities, but the lack of formal restoration efforts continues to be a challenge.