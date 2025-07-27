No proposal received from Andhra for Pulicat Lake restoration: Ministry of Environment

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has informed the Lok Sabha recently that it has not received any proposal from the Andhra Pradesh government for the restoration of Pulicat Lake, despite the ecological sensitivity and prior scientific assessments pointing to its degradation.

Responding to a question raised by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that while a detailed scientific study was carried out in 2019 by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), no formal restoration plan has been submitted by the Andhra Pradesh government to the Centre for consideration.

The SACON study, commissioned by the State government, specifically examined the environmental implications of recurring sandbar formation at the Rayadoruvu inlet in Vakadu mandal, located at the mouth of Pulicat Lake. According to the report, frequent closure of the sea mouth due to sandbar accumulation disrupts the exchange of seawater and freshwater, resulting in hypersalinity. This leads to a reduction in fish diversity, degradation of wetland habitats, and has direct implications for the livelihoods of local fishing communities dependent on the lake’s ecosystem.

The study had recommended a series of measures, including scientifically planned dredging operations and long-term catchment area management. These interventions were aimed at restoring the lake’s hydrological balance, enhancing biodiversity, and sustaining the livelihood of the local population.