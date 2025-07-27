NT RUHS invites applications for MBBS management quota for 2025-26

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NT RUHS), Vijayawada, has issued a notification inviting online applications for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses under the Management Quota for the academic year 2025-26. The seats include Category-B1, B2, and Category-C (NRI) in private unaided non-minority and minority medical and dental colleges, along with NRI seats at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women under SVIMS, Tirupati.

Candidates who qualified NEET-UG 2025 with the required cutoff scores are eligible to apply. The application window without a late fee is open from 9 AM on July 28 to 9 PM on August 2. With a late fee of Rs 20,000, applications will be accepted until August 4, 9 PM.

The total fee with late submission is Rs 30,620 including GST. Applicants must upload scanned originals of the NEET-UG rank card, SSC and intermediate marksheets, study and caste certificates (if applicable), and valid identity proof.Applicants for NRI quota seats must submit a declaration and documents validating NRI status.

The eligibility criteria include a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in the qualifying exam (40% for reserved categories) and completion of 17 years of age by December 31. Applicants are advised to read the prospectus on the official websites https://drntr.uhsap.in or https:// apuhs-ugadmissions.aptonline. in.