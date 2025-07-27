Senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju sworn in as Governor of Goa

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on Saturday, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju took the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Panaji, administered by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and several dignitaries were present.

Addressing the gathering, Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that he would uphold the Constitution while serving the people of Goa.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the newly appointed Goa Governor and expressed hope that he would set a high standard in his new role through impartial and dedicated service.

AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also attended the ceremony and congratulated the Goa Governor.

Later, they met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and felicitated him.

BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including State President PVN Madhav and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, also attended the swearing-in and met the Goa Chief Minister.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party, resigned from the party following the announcement of his gubernatorial appointment.