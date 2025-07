VIJAYAWADA: Citing ideological disillusionment, lack of public support, and internal discontent, a Maoist couple has joined the mainstream. Jorige Nagaraju alias Kamalesh, State Zonal Committee Member, and incharge of East Bastar Divisional Committee, and his wife Medaka Jyoteeswari alias Aruna, Divisional Committee Member and incharge of Mobile Academic Political Organisation School, East Bastar, surrendered before Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday. The couple handed over a cache of arms to police.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said the surrender of Maoist couple marks a major operational gain for security forces, who are combating Left Wing Extremism in the State.

Both Kamalesh and his wife Aruna hail from Krishna district, and served in the banned CPI (Maoist) for over 30 years. While Kamalesh held the posts of Special Zonal Committee Member in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, and incharge of the East Bastar Divisional Committee, his wife Aruna, originally from Kappaladoddi village, had been active in the movement for three decades, and served as a Divisional Committee Member.

Police announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh on Kamalesh in Chhattisgarh, and Rs 20 lakh in Andhra Pradesh, while Aruna carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head.