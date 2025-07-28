18 foundation schools in AP's Srikakulam district record zero admissions

SRIKAKULAM: A total of 18 government foundation schools across Srikakulam district reported zero admissions for Class I and II in the current academic year, raising concerns about the impact of recent primary education reforms.

Foundation schools, downgraded from primary schools under the State’s revamped school structure, now cater exclusively to Classes I and II. However, the shift has led to widespread parental preference for private schools, fearing academic disruption and inadequate facilities in the government sector.

According to official data, 18 schools registered zero admissions for Class 1, while 38 schools had no enrolments for Class 2. These institutions are located in villages such as Santhavuriti, Mahadevapuram, Chintapalli, and Thadivada, across mandals including G. Sigadam, Jalumuru, Kotturu, Laveru, and Saravakota.

The situation has worsened as many of these schools have now become single-teacher institutions, prompting parents to seek better alternatives. “We want to prepare our children from Class I itself to study in schools outside the village, as they will have to move by Class 3 anyway,” said G Adinarayana, a parent.

Teacher unions voiced concern over the growing crisis. Democratic Teachers’ Federation leaders Pujari Hari Prasanna and Pedada Krishna Rao, along with Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation member Pydi Sriramamurthy, warned that the number of zero-admission schools could rise next year if corrective steps aren’t taken.

Meanwhile, Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) from several mandals said they are encouraging teachers to personally reach out to parents and urge them to enroll their children in local schools.

Despite these efforts, education officials are accused of downplaying the issue, even as confidence in the state-run foundation schools continues to erode among rural communities, said an expert.