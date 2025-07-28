AP Tobacco farmers seek relief, MSP guarantee; Minister Dola assures action

ONGOLE: Representatives of the AP Rythu Sangham and FCV tobacco farmers from Prakasam district met Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Sunday, seeking fair prices for their produce.

The farmers submitted a memorandum at the minister’s camp office and the MP’s residence. Both leaders assured the farmers that they would take up the issue with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the Union government.

Farmers said they are reeling under financial pressure due to low rainfall, reduced production, and low-grade crop quality. With an average market price of Rs 200 per kg, they estimate losses of Rs 5–6 lakh per barn.

They urged both governments to release Rs 1,000 crore as immediate relief to ensure a minimum support price of Rs 200 per kg for low-grade stocks.

They also requested the removal of penalties for additional tobacco production and called for the purchase of excess stock even after the stipulated quota is met.

Dola said that he had directed the Tobacco Board not to collect penalties. The issue would be discussed with the Chief Minister and Cabinet for a suitable resolution, he added.

Rythu Sangham district leaders Pamidi Venkata Rao, Jajjuru Jayanthi Babu, Abburi Venkateswarlu, and others were present.