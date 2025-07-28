Centre launches Rs 1,000-crore ADEETIE scheme to boost energy efficiency in MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Power has launched the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme, a Rs 1,000-crore initiative to promote advanced energy efficiency in India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Launched nationally from Panipat and implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the scheme aims to modernise MSMEs — a backbone of India’s economy — through the adoption of cutting-edge, energy-saving technologies.

Of the total, Rs 875 crore is earmarked for interest subvention, enabling affordable financing for MSMEs to upgrade infrastructure. An additional Rs 50 crore will support implementation and capacity-building. The scheme is expected to mobilise over Rs 9,000 crore in total investments, drawing participation from the MSME sector.

It offers a comprehensive support system including Investment Grade Energy Audits (IGEA), Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), financial facilitation, and Monitoring & Verification (M&V) to ensure measurable improvements in energy savings, production costs, and overall efficiency.

Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power and Director General, BEE, termed the scheme “a game-changer” for the sector. “We urge all states to take early initiative to unlock the full benefits of this scheme,” he said.

The State governments have been asked to activate their State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to identify eligible industrial clusters, promote awareness, and assist MSMEs in transitioning to energy-efficient systems. BEE Secretary Milind Deore stressed the importance of state-level engagement to scale up the programme.

ADEETIE targets 60 industrial clusters and 14 high-energy-consuming sectors, including textiles, food processing, and foundries, using a cluster-based approach. In AP, West Godavari is selected for the fisheries sector, while EG and WG, Ambala, Firozabad, and Chirkunda are among those selected for glass sectors.