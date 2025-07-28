CM Naidu exhorts Telugu diaspora to invest in AP’s development

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged the Telugu diaspora to invest in the development of their homeland, emphasising their responsibility to thrive in their Karmabhumi (land of work) while giving back to their Janmabhumi (birthplace).

On the first day of his five-day visit, Naidu addressed the Telugu diaspora at One World International School after receiving an enthusiastic welcome from attendees hailing from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

The event, which opened with ‘Maa Telugu Thalli Ki’ (State Anthem), reflected Telugu pride and showcased Andhra Pradesh’s global aspirations. Naidu praised the success of Telugus in over 120 countries and cited Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as an example of their global leadership. He noted that Telugus in some countries have higher per capita incomes than locals.

Urging the estimated 40,000 Telugus in Singapore to support Andhra Pradesh’s growth, Naidu reminded them that their achievements were built on the foundation of the State’s public education and infrastructure.

Reflecting on the strained ties with Singapore during the previous YSRCP government, he expressed regret over the disruption of the Amaravati capital project, which had originally benefited from Singapore’s expertise in township development.

Naidu said that his current visit aims to rebuild trust and restore ties with Singapore’s government and businesses. He committed to ensuring stability and consistency in future engagements.